Oh what a ‘Night’ for pupils from Partney!

Pupils from a primary school in Partney were plunged into the spotlight in a way that would have made the Bard proud.

They performed a specially adapted version of Twelfth Night when Shakespeare Schools Foundation (SSF) presented the world’s largest youth drama festival at the Embassy Theatre in Skegness.

Partney Church of England School's rehearsals for Twelfth Night at the Embassy Theatre in Skegness. ANL-171116-160124001

Four local schools, including Partney Church of England School, took part in the festival in which Shakespeare’s comedy written for the end of the Christmas season was brought to life like never before.

At the same time, 30,000 young people from primary, secondary and special schools across the country were united in their local professional theatre in similar thrilling performance evenings.

Headteacher of Partney school Sue Kay said Class 3 were directed by their teacher Emma Morris for the performance. She said: “Although Twelfth Night was specially adapted for schools, it still contained the Shakespearean language.

“Our Class Three were all on stage for the length of the play and for some it was the first time they had been on a professional stage with lights and sound.

Pupils from Partney Church of England School performed Twelfth Night at the Embassy Theatre in Skegness. ANL-171116-160136001

“The parents, staff and organisers (Shakespeare for Schools) all praised the children for their acting, voices and learning all their lines.”

Partney Church of England School's rehearsals for Twelfth Night at the Embassy Theatre in Skegness. ANL-171116-160203001