Oh brother! What a weigh for Ingoldmells teen to be best man

A teenage fish fryer from Skegness who feared he wouldn’t make his 40th birthday is celebrating after losing 5st 9lb.

Jack Mellors is celebrating as latest statistics released by Public Health England (PHE) reveal eight out of 10 people reaching middle age in the UK weigh too much, drink too much or do not exercise enough.

Jack Mellors before losing 15st 9lb at Slimming World. ANL-161229-135540001

Nineteen-year-old Jack – who works at the family chippy in Sea lane, Ingoldmells – has gone from weighing 21st 7lb at his heaviest to 15st 12lbs in just 30 weeks after joining the Monday night Slimming World Group in Skegness.

He said: “As a man, joining a slimming group was a big decision and very nerve-wracking.

“But everyone was so welcoming and I can honestly say it’s one of the best things I’ve ever done.”

Jack’s decision to join Slimming World came in February last year when his brother asked him to be his best man - but there was a proviso - he wanted Jack to lose weight.

He knew that his brother said this because he was worried about him and added: “At my heaviest I was worried that I would not live to see my 40th birthday.”

Slimming World are partners in Public Health England’s new One You campaign, which aims to support adults to make simple changes towards a healthier and happier life, and provide the tools, motivational support and encouragement every step of the way.

Caryn Reavy, who runs the Slimming World group in Skegness, said: “The Government’s renewed focus on public health has never been more vital as around one in four (25 per cent) adults are obese and it is estimated that, by 2034, this will increase to one in three.

“As well as the serious physical health conditions obesity can lead to – from diabetes and raised blood pressure to the increased risk of heart disease and cancer – people who struggle with their weight often experience low confidence, poor self-esteem and mental ill-health.

“At Slimming World our members know how much energy and confidence losing weight gives them and they also enjoy the hidden benefits, like fewer aches and pains, lower risk of illness and improved sleep.

“Many of our members reduce how much they drink too.”

