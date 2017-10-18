Ofsted praise for improved primary academy in Hogsthorpe

A primary school in Hogsthorpe has been praised by Ofsted for the improvements made since its last inspection.

Hogsthorpe Primary Academy, part of the David Ross Education Trust, continues to be good according to Ofsted following its recent one-day inspection.

The Ofsted report outlines key actions and improvements made at the school. It states that leaders have taken successful steps to raise standards since their last visit to the academy.

The report also highlights that the proportion of pupils achieving the expected standards in reading, writing and mathematics at the end of key stage 2 has improved. In 2017, this proportion was above the national average.

Karin Nicholls, Headteacher at Hogsthorpe Primary Academy, said: “I am incredibly proud of this achievement and for the improvements we have made over the past four years. It is fantastic for our hard work and efforts to be recognised by Ofsted.

“As a David Ross Education Trust school, we inspire pupils to become their confident, academic best. I would like to thank all of our pupils and staff for their continued dedication in order to make Hogsthorpe such a happy and effective school.”

During the inspection, Ofsted praised staff for promoting ‘a caring culture where every pupil is highly valued and well known by staff’.

Ofsted noted that:

l Staff have created a positive climate for learning’ and that ‘pupils are enthusiastic learners’.

l One pupil remarked that she enjoys learning from her mistakes, explaining that ‘the teachers encourage us to never give up, to keep on trying and take on challenging work’.

l Academy leaders have worked with the David Ross Education Trust to develop clear strategic plans to shape and drive the future of the school.

Hogsthorpe Primary Academy has been part of the David Ross Education Trust since September 2012. As a leading multi-academy trust, it is committed to giving every child a world-class education.

The academy will be hosting a Reception Open Event from 2pm on Thursday, November 2. Guests will be able to speak with staff, as well as taking an exclusive tour of the facilities on offer. Please visit Hogsthorpe Primary Academy’s website for more information.

* Don’y miss our interview with Trust founder David Ross, inside today’s Skegness Standard

