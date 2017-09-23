Zombie zumba record attempt at shopping centre in Skegness

The Hildreds Centre in Skegness is inviting wannabe zombies to join in a Guinness World Record attempt in time for Halloween.

On Saturday, October 28, the centre will host a ‘zombie crawl’ followed by ‘zombie zumba’ outside the shopping centre. Here they will attempt to set a new record for ‘the largest group of zumba zombies’ - with a dance-off to the song ‘Time Warp’.

A spokesman for the Hildreds said: “All you have to do is turn up to our zombie crawl event from 5pm dressed as a zombie, register so we can prove you took part, and join in with a zumba dance.

“If we have enough taking part - you will all be record breakers.”

The event is in aid of the Skegness Carnival and will feature monster music from Coastal Linx Radio and Top Limitz Dance Studio.

A catering van at the event will also be offering ‘brain burgers’ and ‘severed finger hot dogs’.