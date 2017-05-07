Off-road race hopes dashed after theft in Croft

The owner of a stolen off-road bike says his hopes of competing in a beach race in Skegness have been dashed unless it can be found.

Josh Fearn, 27, spent the last year bringing it up to scratch for his hobby.

He was devasted when he was told it had been taken from his grandparent’s garage in the Gibraltar Road area of Croft in the early hours of last Monday morning.

Property maintenance supervisor Josh, who lives in Burgh-le-Marsh and has been off-riding for six years, said his grandparents had been awoken by the burglar alarm.

He said: “When my grandparents looked out they saw the garage door open.”

Josh recently spent £1,000-£1,500 doing his bike up.

It’s now worth about £5,000 and he said he would find it difficult to raise that kind of cash in time to compete in the Skegness Beach race at the end of the year.

“It’s an expensive sport so it’s quite gutting,” he said. “My friends race and I had just got set up to do it at my age.

“I spent a lot of time doing it up so I could start practising. It’s heart breaking that it’s gone now because I can’t raise that kind of cash in time.

“At least they didn’t take my kit bag too as that contained £800-£900 worth of equipment.”

Lincolnshire Police have confirmed they are investigating the incident. They say the offender broke the window of a garage to gain access.

Anyone with information about the bike or who saw anything suspicious in the area should contact Lincolnshire Police on the non-emergency 101 number, quoting incident number 14 of April 24.