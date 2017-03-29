Not to be missed week ahead in Skegness area

Visitors to the Skegness coast are in for a sparkling time this weekend - and will also have the opportunity to see history being made.

On Saturday at the RNLI Lifeboat station in Tower Esplanade, the new Joel and April Grunnill lifeboat will be officially named.

Fantasy Island is holding a Grand Bonanza Extravaganza on the same day to celebrate the investment that has been taking place during the winter and visitors will enjoy a fireworks display in the evening.

Then on Sunday it’s the turn of children to shine when a May Queen, Prince and Princess Competition is held at The Village Church Farm, Skegness.

THURSDAY

Learn to dance, dance of your choice - ballroom or sequence, Latin American, jive , rock ‘n’ roll – County Hotel, Skegness. For details call 07947843186.

Weekly modern sequence dance at the Pensioners Hall, corner of Gantham Drive and Lincoln Road. Skegness, 7.30pm to 10pm. Call 01754 880097 or 01205 360159.

Book Club, Little Steeping Village Hall. 7pm.

Lttle Gems Dance Group, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness. 5–7pm.

FRIDAY

T.Rextasy celebrate life of Marc Bolan, Embassy Centre, Skegness, 7.30pm

Jazz Night & Easy Listening featuring Sax Works, Spilsby Theatre, 8pm

Skegness Running Club beginners, the Crown, Drummond Road, 7pm.

Skegness & District Dementia Support Group Coffee Morning, first Friday in every month, The Methodist Church Hall, Algitha Road, Skegness, 10am to noon. Tea and coffee and social events.

The Methodist Church Hall, Algitha Road, Skegness, 10am until 12 noon. Tea, coffee and social events

Palms Tai Chi Club Station Sports Centre 10.30 to Noon £4 Just come and enjoy

New dance classes by Step By Step Dancing, Pensioners Hall, Grantham Drive, Skegness, every Friday evening. 6.30pm.

Quiz Night, Welcome Inn, Burgh Road, Skegness. 8pm.

Bingo, Burgh Windmill Granary. 7pm.

SATURDAY

Naming ceremony for Joel and April Grunnill lifeboat, RNLI station, Tower Esplanade, 1.16pm.

Rod Stewart tribute act Peter McCall will perform at the Grosvenor House Hotel in a fundraiser including dinner, casino, charity auction and raffle. Tickets for the live act are £10 and, including dinner and dessert, £19.99. They are available from www.bourbonevents.co.uk.

Menopause The Musical, Embassy Centre, Skegness, 7.30pm

Grand Bonanza Extravaganza and fireworks at Fantasy Island, Ingoldmells.

Fabric Sale for all types of projects.The Village Church Farm, Skegness, 10am to 3pm.

Piano Academy’s Live Community Performance Evening, Skegness Community Hall (St Clements Hall), 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Tickets available from Piano Academy. Adult: £3 U16: £2

Embassy Theatre Academy Little Stars performing arts sessions, Embassy Centre, Skegness, different age groups from 9.30am.

SUNDAY

May Queen, Prince & Princess Competition, The Village Church Farm, Skegness. Registration 10am.

Family Funday, Spilsby Theatre, 1pm to 3pm.

You Win Again – Celebrating The Music of the Bee Gees, Embassy Centre, Skegness, 7.30pm

Ship Bar, Skegness, karaoke night, 4pm

MONDAY

Skegness Swimming Club, Embassy Pool. 6pm

Palms Tai Chi Club, County Hotel Skegness 10 to 11.30am. £4

TUESDAY

Skegness Running Club beginners, New Life Centre, Spilsby, 6.30pm.

Skegness Camera Club meets at North Shore Hotel on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at 7pm.

Zumba Fitness with Michelle, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness. 7–8pm.

Just Sing Choir, Skegness Piano Academy, Lincoln Road, Every Tuesday 10.30am-11:30am. £5 per session or Term membership available.

