NOSTAGLIA: Easter at Seathorne Primary

The scene at Seathorne Primary School, Skegness, 20 years ago this Easter.

Here we turn the clock back 20 years to Easter 1997.

Pictured are pupils at Skegness’ Seathorne Primary School showing off an array of Easter bonnets.

Can you spot yourself or someone you know?