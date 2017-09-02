Nominations flood in for Skegness Business Awards

Nominations are flooding in for this year’s Skegness Business Awards.

Organisers of the third celebration of the best businesses in town, Skegness Coastal Communities Team, say there is already a bigger entry at this early stage than in previous years.

They have been coming in steadily since the launch on July and are

expected to gather momentum up to the closing date on September 25. T

There are 10 categories including a new Hair and Beauty and Chef of the Year award, which have been included by popular request.

scrupulous with the new chief judge Stephen Shaw leading proceedings.

New chief judge Stephen Shaw is looking forward to leading proceedings.

Now retired from a long career with both Barclays Bank, the NFU and management at Seacroft Golf Club, he has taken on this task with enthusiasm and commitment.

Stephen said: “I am really looking forward to meeting the finalists.

“My predecessor tells me that he was surprised and delighted to meet so many amazing businesses and I am sure that more are waiting for me”.

To nominate, enter or attend the awards, visit the website www.skegnessbusinessawards.co.uk