Nominate your volunteering heroes in Skegness

Nominations are now being accepted for new awards celebrating the tireless work done by volunteers.

Coastal Sound community radio is joining forces with the Grosvenor House Hotel in Skegness to celebrate the many people who do things in their local community often without any recognition for the time and service they freely provide to people.

The winners will be announced at a charity dinner at the Grosvenor House Hotel in North Parade on March 31.

There are eight categories and nominees can come from as far as Mablethorpe in the north, Wragby in the west and Old Leake in the South.

Categories are:

Volunteer (and Young Volunteer under 18)

The nominee could be volunteering to help a single person achieve a better quality of life or working with a group of people, such as a local elderly group, scout group or sports team. The volunteering should be over a period of time of at least six months.

Community Fundraiser (and Young Community Fundraiser)

The award is aimed at someone whose actions raised money that has gone on to provide benefit to other people.

Carer (and Young Carer)

Someone who on a very regular basis provides care for a person in the community, such as a relative, neighbour or client. In the case of the young carer award, it may be a child who has to care for a disabled parent whilst still having to attend school.

Sports Volunteer Award

Here the award is specifically targeted at rewarding an adult who has helped a local sports team in a voluntary capacity. The person may be a team coach, official, referee (umpire) or a back room person who has helped keep the team going.

Community Team Award

This award is for a team that has provided a service to their local community.

l To nominate someone/group for an award simply send in the name of the person or organisation you are putting forward and in which category, with a contact number.

Also include your own name and contact details and in no more than 150 words say why they deserve to win.

Nomination forms should be returned to: Awards Committee, Coastal Sound, c/o Grosvenor Hotel, North Parade, Skegness, PE25 2TE by noon on February 28, 2017.