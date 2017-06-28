‘No plans to close’ Fairy Dell – but council is looking at future of Skegness’ foreshore

Rumours the Fairy Dell paddling pool in Skegness and an area of South Parade are being sold off to make way for more car parking have been quashed by owners East Lindsey District Council.

Concern about the future of the southern foreshore has grown recently, fuelled partly by complaints about the length of the grass on the south bowling green,

Future plans for the area are also a regular topic for discussion on social media.

One member of a local neighbourhood site said: “There is a rumour going round that all the land from South Parade pitch and put to Fairy Dell is going to be sold for car parking.

“If this is true we will soon have nothing left for people to come to Skegness for.

“Surely the ELDC should be helping the council out with development of the seafront? I have noticed that the bowling greens have been left to their own devices.

“Fairy Dell must surely be preserved for future generations, as we all have benefited in one way or another – it has memories for most of us.”

The Standard asked East Lindsey District Council and was told ‘There are no plans to close the Fairy Dell paddling pool’ The old bowling greens on South Parade are no longer used and the grass on this area of land is cut by ELDC.

“The bowling greens at the rear of the Sun Castle are the only ones used for that purpose (competitions).

However, ELDC is looking at the future of the southern foreshore. The Council’s Portfolio Holder for Coastal Economy, Coun Steve Kirk, said: “The council is hugely ambitious for the coast and recognises the need to work with the business community to further develop the visitor offer and lengthen the season.

“As part of this ongoing effort the Council will shortly be commencing a detailed review of its foreshore landholdings to explore opportunities for economic growth and job creation and will be looking for positive input from local and national businesses”.

