No objection to removal of payphones in Skegness

Skegness Town Council has raised no objections to BT removing payphones in the area. A consultation with residents is currently taking place regarding the 96 payphones across East Lindsey. Councillors said they had no objections as most people has mobile phones now. Signal isn’t a problem – you can always find one, said Coun Steve Kirk.

Coun Kirk said: “Everyone knows how to get a signal - balancing on one leg or hanging out of the window. Just say you’ll call back when you find a better signal.”