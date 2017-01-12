‘No need to panic’: Skegness put on yellow flood warning

Skegness residents are being urged not to panic ahead of the weekend’s high spring tides, in spite of a yellow flood warning being put in place.

The flood gates in Tower Esplanade, close to the Lifeboat Station, were closed yesterday and sand bags put in place, according to flood warden Coun Malcolm Gabbitas.

There’s going to be very big waves over the next two or three days but at the moment the risk of flooding is low Coun Malcolm Gabbitas, flood warden

Strong winds and high tides are expected, but according to the Environment Agency the risk of flooding at this time is low.

Coun Gabbitas said: “The main thing is not to panic. The yellow alert tells us to be prepared and be wise because it is a flood risk.

“We are expecting 30 to 40mph NW winds on Friday and Saturday, gusting to 60mph.

“High tide on Friday is expected to be at 6.46pm and 7.38 meters.

“On Saturday it’s at 7.27pm and 7.36 meters.

”The concern would be if the wind changed direction. There’s going to be very big waves over the next two or three days but at the moment the risk of flooding is low.”

The last time Skegness flooded was in 2013, when the sea swept up to the Clock Tower. Previous occasions were in 1978 and 1956 when, although no lives were lost in Skegness, 43 people died between Ingoldmells and Mablethorpe.

For the latest information on flood alerts, visit the Environment Agency website here.