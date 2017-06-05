‘No change’ in policing across Skegness coast after terror attack

Lincolnshire Police have said they are monitoring the situation following the terror attack in London at the weekend that left seven dead and dozens injured – but at this time there will be no change in the policing of the county.

Dozens of armed officers were brought in to patrol the county following last month’s bombing following the Ariana Grande concert when killed 22 people.

Our thoughts are with everyone affected by these terrible events, including a colleague from British Transport Police, who was hurt while helping others Lincolnshire Police

They were drafted in from across the UK as part of Operation Temperer to support Lincolnshire Police’s existing armed response units, part of the East Midlands Operational Support Service (EMOpSS), when the terror threat was increased from ‘severe’ to ‘critical’.

Today the terror threat remains at ‘severe’ following the incident on London Bridge and Borough Market on Saturday night, when a white transit-style van drove into a crowd of people and three men began attacking people with knives.

A spokesman from Lincolnshire Police said: “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by these terrible events, including a colleague from British Transport Police, who was hurt while helping others.

“We are monitoring the situation nationally but there is no change to policing in Lincolnshire at this time.

“However, we continue to ask people to be alert and to report suspicious activity to the Anti-Terrorist Hotline on 0800 789 321 or 999 in an emergency.”

