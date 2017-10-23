New website for visitors to Skegness coast takes guess work out of booking

A new website has been launched to help visitors find the best places to stay in the Skegness area. It has been commissioned by Skegness East Coast and Wolds Hospitality Association (SECWHA), who also organise the town’s annual Caterex trade show and produced the area’s holiday guide. David Leetham, SECWHA’s new office manager said it marked SECWHA’s focus on accommodation, having handed over the promotional side of the resort to the new Lincolnshire Coastal Destination BID. Mr Leethan – pictured with website designer Carl Frost of Bluecrab - said: “The website has details of our Rest Assured approved accommodation to help visitors choose the best place to stay.” For details, visit sechwa.co.uk
