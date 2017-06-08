New traffic lights planned for Mumby Railway Bridge

New signals are being installed at the junction of the B1449 (Long Lane and Alford Road), between Mumby and Thurlby next week.

The improvements are set to begin on Monday June 12, with the work expected to be completed on Friday June 23.

During the project, the junction will be closed and traffic will be diverted via the A1111 and A52.

A highways spokesperson said: “These lights have come to the end of their working life, so it’s essential we go in and get them replaced.

“Not only will the new signals be easier to maintain and cheaper to run, they will also use less energy, cutting our carbon footprint.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused while the work takes place, and advise motorists to allow additional time for their journeys.”

• For the latest news on roadworks around the county, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.