New suite will help older patients to relax more

A new suite at Pilgrim Hospital will help older adult patients undergoing treatment for mental health problems take ‘time-out’ to relax.

Staff working at Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust’s Rochford Unit have transformed a former therapy room into a Mindfulness Suite.

Occupational Therapist Priscilla Owusu, said the creation of the room had been a truly joint venture between the staff and patients.

“We hope the new suite will act as a sanctuary, where our patients feel safe and are able to relax, during times when they feel anxious or upset,” she said.

The suite includes patient-made, hand-knitted cushions and blankets, sensory equipment and books and relaxation CDs.

A full-length seaside mural features at one end of the room.

The new suite was officially opened recently by patient Olive Besant-Groom, along with divisional manager for older adult services Steve Roberts.

Staff and patients then enjoyed afternoon tea to celebrate the occasion.