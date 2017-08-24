New seafront pub that rose from the ashes in Skegness hosts VIPs

The town’s VIPs have been given a preview of a new seafront pub that has risen from the ashes in Skegness.

Mayor Coun Danny Brookes and Coun Steve Kirk, East Lindsey’s portfolio holder for the coastal strip, were among the guests at Busters last night.

Busters pub preview night in Skegness. ANL-170824-061020001

It’s 10 years since the building burned to the ground and the site on North Parade was left derelict for much of that time.

The preview night follows the recent opening of the first venue to open in the development, Trawlers Catch fish and chip restaurant – a pirate-themed take on the nation’s favourite fish and chips. which has received some excellent reviews and comments.

After the preview night, owner Taj Bola said: “It was a wonderful quiet relaxed opening to the newest and best venue in Skegness and everybody agreed what a great venue it is.”

Busters opens to the public tomorrow (Friday).

Busters pub preview night in Skegness. ANL-170824-061332001