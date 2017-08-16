New seafront pub rises from ashes in Skegness

A new pub is opening in Skegness - 10 years after the building it is replacing burned to the ground.

More than 200 firefighters were called to the Parade Complex and Lucky Strike Arcade in Grand Parade, Skegness, on a Thursday night in 2007 as fire tore through the building.

Fire ravaged Parade Complex and Lucky Strike in 2007. ANL-170814-161229001

The blaze was thought to have started in the kitchen/dining area of the arcade and led to its demolition.

Since then the site has been the centre of much controversy, with promises of exciting projects but not a lot happening until this year.

Busters will open its doors to the public for the first time with an official opening on Friday, August 25.

It will be attended by the Town’s Mayor Coun Danny Brookes and Coun Steve Kirk, Portfolio holder for the Coastal strip.

Development owners the Bola family say they are delighted to open next phase of their plans after waiting such a long period of time.

The launch follows the recent opening of the first venue to open in the development, Trawlers Catch fish and chip restaurant – a pirate-themed take on the nation’s favourite fish and chips. which has received some excellent reviews and comments.

Busters will a nostalgic theme of the movies, from the industrial age all the way to the present.

Taj Bola said: “It has taken a lot of long days in planning, with many sleepless nights.

“We wanted to create something of quality that engages with our customers and becomes not just a pub but a visitor attraction in its own right.

“We believe that Skegness has a wonderful future with lots of opportunities for new companies to invest in the area and help it grow.”

Future plans for other parts of the development include an ice rink and family-oriented ice bar.