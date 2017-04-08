New scheme to give everyone a ‘good neighbour’

A new scheme to help ensure people across Spilsby have the kind of support offered by a good neighbour is set to launch.

Spilsby Good Neighbour Scheme will see a band of volunteers on hand to help the vulnerable, elderly, isolated or immobile with those little tasks you might ask of a friend, such as picking up some shopping, filling in forms or even changing a light bulb.

Canon Peter Coates, chairman of the scheme, said: “A good neighbour scheme is something that all areas need in my opinion. We have an increasingly isolated society and more and more elderly people.

“Statutory services are creaking, so without good volunteer support people can be left in a difficult situation.

“I think most people want to be good neighbours and to be neighbourly and this is a means to just extend that.”

Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Service (LCVS) has provided DBS (criminal records checks) to volunteers and adult safeguarding training.

Ruth Copleston, LCVS senior community development officer, said: “We’re delighted to have offered support to this scheme and see it getting off the ground.

“We’re here to support anyone with an idea for a project or group for community benefit, and to help those with established projects and groups.

“Help with paperwork and governance, finding funding and finding and supporting volunteers is just the start of what we do.”

People in need will be able to contact the scheme and leave a message with a volunteer call handler who will then organise for someone to assist.

Help with transport cannot currently be offered by the Spilsby scheme, but it is hoped this will be incorporated in the future.

Around a dozen volunteers have signed up so far and Mr Coates is keen to hear from anyone else who would like to get involved.

The number to call to access the scheme either for support or to find out about getting on board as a volunteer is 07716 127186.