New promotional video launched after Skegness included on world’s worst list

A new promotional video featuring drone and time-lapse footage of Skegness has been released in response to the resort being listed among the world’s worst holiday destinations.

The 83-second piece has been published on YouTube by East Lindsey District Council.

It follows Skegness being ranked at number nine in a list of the 11 worst holiday destinations in the world by travel website Destination Tips.

Kiev, in the Ukraine, was placed at number one, Port au Prince, in Haiti, at two, and Damascus, in Syria, at three.

Also making the cut was Mogadishu, in Somalia, and Pyongyang, in North Korea.

The list has received national coverage in the past week, despite being first published in November, 2014.

Skegness Mayor Coun Dick Edginton said: “How anyone can compare Skegness to North Korea is absolutely offensive.”

Coun Victoria Ayling, UKIP spokesman for Heritage and Tourism and Lincolnshire County Council, described the survey as ‘obviously flawed’.

She said: “I would ignore the survey as clap trap and not fit for purpose.”

Find the video on YouTube or watch it here.