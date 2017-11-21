New police plan to empower communities

A new strategic plan has been launched by Lincolnshire Police to empower communities to ‘prevent and reduce harm’.

The plan was published today (Tuesday) by Lincolnshire’s Chief Constable Bill Skelly in support of the aims of the Police and Crime Commissioner’s Police and Crime Plan.

Mr Skelly says the plan will be a living document published on the Force website which will be updated as adjustments are needed.

He said: “The mission of the Force is to empower and involve communities working to prevent and reduce harm, I see the role of policing in our county as playing a leading part in making the lives of our public as safe as possible.”

Aims if the new document include:

l Community safety and prevention in partnership

l Listening, responding and being accountable

l Protecting and supporting victims and the vulnerable and

l Policing that works

Mr Skelly said: “I have two broad goals - to provide a service that meets the expectations of our communities and to support our staff to feel healthy and valued.”