New online crime reporting system set to launch

Residents will be able to report crimes online following the launch of a new system tomorrow (Tuesday).

The system launched by Lincolnshire Police takes residents through what organisers are calling ‘an easy step-by-step process’.

The system is designed to be used for reporting non-emergency incidents. It will not replace the existing 101 number, which will remain in use.

The project is a joint initiative by Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones and a team at Lincolnshire Police.

Mr Jones said: “This is a really exciting initiative and the project team have done a great job developing this new concept. I believe this is the first step in a long journey to modernize and innovate so we have a force capable of utilizing technology to engage with residents, forge partnerships with communities, fight crime and support victims.”

Although the online system goes live today other forces who have launched similar services have found that around one in ten people switch from reporting their crime by phone to the new online alternative.

At the moment Lincolnshire’s force control room receive more than 14,000 calls per month – with around 20 per cent being 999 calls.

Superintendent Kieran English, head of contact management at Lincolnshire Police, said: “We recognize that not everyone wants to engage with us in the same way. Some people prefer to speak directly to someone, others may prefer to contact us electronically,” he said.

“We just want to make sure that we offer every opportunity for the public to tell us what is happening in their communities so we can respond.

“Any reporting of low level crime that comes in electronically will be dealt with within 24 hours, but fewer non-emergency calls will allow us to respond to assistance from the public that little bit quicker too.”

People should still call 999 in an emergency to report a crime online can go to www.lincs.police.uk/report-online/