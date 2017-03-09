New look for store after refurbishment

A re-opening event will be held at a garage and convenience store at Bilsby, near Alford, this Saturday, March 11.

Gill Marsh Forecourts Limited has been closed for refurbishment, but will unveil its new store between 10am and 2pm.

It will include 24 hour pay at pump fuel delivery, a Costa Coffee stand, in house bakery, hot food to go, daily deli, electric car changing point, post office, free ATM, self-service car wash, customer parking and an extensive range of groceries and confectionary.

Founder of the company, Mrs Gill Marsh, first opened the store on February 15, 1971, but Gill is now semi-retired.

Nikii Hind and managing director Tom Dant are now at the forefront of making sure that the newly refurbished Gill Marsh Forecourts Limited SPAR store meets the community’s requirements and shopping needs.

They also look after stores in Partney, near Spilsby, and Ulceby, in North Lincolnshire.

The event on Saturday will also see individuals who have previously worked for the business from its opening 46 years ago.

Customers can also enjoy free face painting between 10am and 2pm, and the first 100 customers will receive a free goody bag.