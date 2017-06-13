New chairman for arts organisation

The chairman of the Skegness-based East Lincolnshire Arts (ELA) has stepped down after 16 years in the role.

Graham Payne has been a member of ELA for more than 30 years.

He is pictured at the AGM, held at the Village Church Farm Museum, with newly elected president Peter Wellsted (left).

Graham is pictured handing over the Jolly Fisherman statue presented to the ELA by the town council. They are joined by vice chairman and treasurer of ELA Peter Stewart, and secretary Debbie Evison.