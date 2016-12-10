New campaign making memories for families of sick children

A Spilsby couple whose son tragically died from leukaemia at the age of six are keeping their treasured ‘Windmill Days’ with him alive through a new campaign that aims to make more special memories for children facing cancer.

Little Matthew Sloan was a typical two-year-old playing with a windmill on a family day out at Brighton when the inspiration for the name of the good cause was born.

Matthew Sloan on holiday with his treasured windmill. ANL-160612-083647001

Not long after this memorable day, young Matthew was diagnosed with leukaemia. Sadly, he died in 1978 at the age of six years and four months.

His mum, Vivienne Sloan, is now achieving her ambition by starting the campaign in his memory, called ‘Matthew Sloan Windmill Days’.

Supported by husband John, the purpose of the good cause is to raise funds so young people like Matthew will have the opportunity to enjoy their own ‘Windmill Days’ with family on a memorable day’s outing.

On Saturday, the couple held a tombola at Spilsby Cracker day, raising £200. But the support didn’t end there.

Mrs Sloan said: “We’ve been overwhelmed with people’s generosity. We were delighted to raise £200 with the tombola at the Cracker Day.

“Then on Monday someone overheard a conversation in the coffee shop and gave me £50 out of the blue. Then someone else gave me £20, then another £10.

“It’s taken a long time for me to be able to set up this charity but I feel I can do it now. It’s important to me when local people give money it should be for local families.”

The next fundraiser will be at the Nelson Butt, on Thursday, November 14, when singer Karl Bird will perform at 7.30pm, Visit Matthew Sloan Windmill Days Facebook page for more information.