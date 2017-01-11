New awards to honour volunteering heroes in Skegness

Volunteers who work tirelessly within the community of Skegness are to be celebrated with the launch of eight new awards.

Grosvenor House Hotel and Coastal Sound, a local radio station, are teaming up to present the Coastal Community Awards – and the organisers would like Skegness Standard readers to come forward with nominations.

The partnership will see the hotel become the home of Coastal Sound, who are moving from Fantasy Island, with live broadcasts from a new studio being built on the premises.

Russ Sparkes, owner of the hotel, said: “We are delighted to announce the new awards and our partnership with Coastal Sound. There are many unsung heroes who volunteer in our community that we thought it was time they were honoured in a special way.”

The nine categories are:

Young Volunteer of the Year (under 18); Young Fundraiser of the Year (under 18); Young ‘Best Friend’ (Carer) of the Year (under 18); Volunteer of the Year (over 18); Fundraiser of the Year (over 18); ‘Best Friend’ of the Year (Carer - over 18); Community Team Award: and Sports Volunteer of the Year.

Shortlisted nominees will be invited to a glittering awards ceremony at the Grosvenor House Hotel on Saturday, March 31. Full details of the categories, ceremony and the nomination form will be printed in next week’s Skegness Standard. Anyone interested in sponsoring a category should contact Russ Sparkes on 01754 763376.