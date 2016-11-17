New £3.5m community hub plan for Skegness a step nearer

East Lindsey District Council has agreed to hand over control of a dilapidated pavilion site in Skegness if a £3.5-million bid to replace it with a community and heritage centre reaches the next stage.

The Town Council has applied to the Coastal Communities Fund for £3.5m to take forward the plan and has made it into Round 2 of the bidding process.

The dilapidated pavilion in Tower Gardens, Skegness, that could be replaced if a bid for funding by Skegness Town Council is successful. ANL-161117-155930001

Last night the district council’s executive board agreed that if the Town Council makes it past Round 2 of the funding process and funding is approved, it will hand over the existing pavilion site in Tower Gardens to the town council for the development to take place.

The proposed hub would include a tearoom, seaside heritage centre and shop, community enterprise units, offices, tourist help centre, day nursery, new headquarters for the town council, stores and multi-use atrium.

Coun Steve Kirk, Portfolio Holder for Coastal Economy at the District Council, said: “This is an ambitious plan that has been developed over many months following extensive consultation with the local community. We wish the town council every success.”

Skegness Town Clerk, Steve Larner, said: “If the grant is awarded, it will lead to a complete regeneration of this part of Tower Gardens, bringing jobs, resources for the community, a new visitor attraction and another example that investment is coming into Skegness to build a bright future.”

If the Town Council’s bid is successful, it expects to commence development in Autumn 2017.