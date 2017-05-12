New £160k tiles store brings jobs and investment to Skegness

A new £160,000 store that opens Skegness today has created jobs and will support local tradesmen.

Topps Tiles opens in Hawthorne Road on the Wainfleet Road Industrial Estate at 9.05am, with Mayor of Skegness Coun Dick Edginton performing the ribbon cutting ceremony.

The new 4429 sq ft store is the first one in Skegness and is a major investment for the company, which has stores in Boston and Lincoln.

It boasts an extensive collections of wall and floor tiles including ceramic, porcelain, natural stone, glass and mosaic tiles.

Ryan Apark, manager, said: “We’re very excited about the opening because we have a concept store. We can create a kitchen or bathroom so customers will be able to visualise what it will look like.

“We are proud of the service we give to customers and local trades people because we use them to do our fitting.”

The store has also created two new local full-time jobs.

Topps Tiles area business manager, Steve Presley, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to offer our Topps Tiles expertise to local homeowners and trade professionals in the wider Skegness area.

“At Topps Tiles we pride ourselves on the design advice and technical support that we provide our customers, from the speed and reliability of our home delivery service, through to our in-store inspiration station and sample service.

“We are looking forward to inspiring DIY enthusiasts to embrace the latest tile trends while ensuring that traders have access to our top quality products at a competitive price through our dedicated Topps Tiles trade accounts.”

Trade professionals can sign up in-store for exclusive Topps Tiles trade membership, offering access to a wide range of benefits, including specialist advice, competitive trade discounts and quick and easy ways to purchase Topps Tiles’ comprehensive range of tools and products both in-store and online.

The new store is located at Unit 3, Wainfleet Industrial Estate, Hawthorne Road, Skegness, PE25 3TD. It opens with a 10 per cent off deal.

Opening hours are Monday to Friday. 7.30am to 6pm; Saturday 9am to 6pm and Sunday 10am to 4pm .