‘Never again!’: Petition calls for tougher laws on drink driving after Spilsby man dies

A woman who survived an horrific crash that tragically cost the life of her father – a popular Spilsby greengrocer – is petitioning for a change in the drink drive laws.

Kerry Bamforth and her father, 61-year-old Ivor Bogg, were returning from a Birdy concert in Cambridge that had been his birthday present in October last year when the accident happened on the A16 in Sibsey.

The driver of the car that smashed head-on into them, 41-year-old Romans Krilovs, was sentenced to nine years in jail in June.

Police had found an opened bottle of Jack Daniels in the footwell of the Volvo car Krilovs had borrowed from a friend. Mobile phone records also showed he had been using his hand held mobile phone in the moments before the massive impact.

Kerry, 32, suffered catastrophic life-changing injuries. She underwent four operations and was in hospital for nearly seven weeks after her spleen, gall bladder, pancreas and part of her bowel were all removed.

Her heartfelt plea for support on the government petitioning website Change.org calls for a change in the drink drive laws.

She needs 500 signatures for the petition to be heard by Prime Minister Theresa May and is just over 150 short of her target.

Kerry said: “The man responsible for causing the accident had been drinking. A bottle of Jack Daniels was found in the car and some had been drunk. Medics reported smelling alcohol on the man and vomit was evident at the scene.

“He was driving on the wrong side of the road and had been using his mobile phone at some point in the time leading up to the catastrophic accident.

“He has at no time since the accident offered any kind of apology for causing such devastation to me and my family, turning our lives upside down.

“I spent six and a half weeks in Nottingham Queens Medical Centre and thanks to the amazing surgeons I am still here.”

KERRY’S CALLS

nConvictions for drink drivers need to carry a longer sentence.

nFailing to send off a blood specimen should not be an option!

nUsing a hand-held mobile phone should carry a ban.

nDriving tests should be enforced if you are driving in a different country.

nTo support the petition visit www.change.org