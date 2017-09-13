NEIGHBOURHOOD NEWS: Old bikes and highlights from down your way near Skegness

Here’s a round-up of what’s been happening at a town or village near you:

ALFORD

Pictured are Robert Steadman and Les Osborne with a copy of an 1880 American Swan. EMN-171109-110934001

As part of the national Heritage Open Days campaign, a bygones event was held at Alford Manor House at the weekend.

The event included a display of bikes from yesteryear.

Pictured is Les Osborne, from Spilsby, learning all about how a penny-farthing bike works fromits owner Robert Steadman, from Alford.

Robert enjoys collecting replicas of old bikes, with the one pictured being a copy of an 1880 American Swan.

He is also a keen member of the Boston Classic Car Club, so his interest goes beyond vehicles on two wheels.

As well as bikes, the Heritage Open Day celebrations included vintage cars, tractors and steam threshing.

ORBY

Harvest

There is a 4pm Harvest festival at All Saints’ Church, in Orby, this Sunday, September 17.

BRATOFT

Eucharist

There is an 8am Eucharist service at St Peter and Paul Church, in Bratoft, this Sunday, September 17.

WELTON

Supper

A Harvest supper, in aid of St Martin’s Church, will be held in The Wheel Inn, Welton, on Friday, September 15, at 6.30pm.

Tickets are available from the churchwardens or from The Wheel Inn.

Thanksgiving

There is an 11am Harvest thanksgiving service at St Martin Church, in Welton, this Sunday, September 17.

SAUSTHORPE

Coffee morning

A coffee morning in aid of Sausthorpe church restoration will be held in the Alford Corn Exchange on Tuesday, September 19, from 10am to noon.

There will be a tombola and cake stall.

BURGH-LE-MARSH

Dance

You can dance yourself fit at the Baptist Church on Wednesday afternoons from 2pm to 3pm.

Then, if you are still feeling energetic, you can step lively for line dancing from 3pm to 4pm.

For more information, call Jane on 01754 810105.

Debt

Burgh Community Debt Advice Centre has trained advisers to offer free advice.

This ranges from simple budgeting to cases of insolvency including debt relief orders, individual voluntary arrangements and bankruptcy.

To arrange a free confidential interview and to see if they can help call 01754 811595.

Women’s Institute

At last week’s Burgh WI meeting, speaker Enid Donington demonstrated the benefits of massage and how it is performed.

Chrissy Chapman will be the guest speaker at the next meeting on Wednesday, October 4.

The competition item is war memorabilia.

It will be held in the W.I. Hall at 7pm.

Nursing

The parish nurse drop-in sessions are held on Fridays at the Baptist Church between 10am and 11.45am.

The nurse will be available to discuss and offer help and advice.

Phoenix

The Phoenix Group, for those who are bereaved or lonely, meets every Wednesday at the Baptist Church from 10.30am to noon.

There is a varied and interesting programme.

Coffee and refreshments are provided.

Group

There was a very good turnout for last week’s Come And Meet Each Other afternoon tea at Burgh Baptist Church.

One of the groups attending was celebrating a birthday.

The next event is on Monday, September 18, from 1pm to 4pm.

Event

A coffee and cake morning raising funds for the parish church will be held this Saturday, September 16, at Burgh House.

Between 10am and 11.30am, there will also be a raffle, cake and bring and buy stall.

Meeting

The next Daughters of Destiny will be held this Saturday, September 16, at Burgh Baptist Church.

Women of all ages are invited to join in this ladies only event for spiritual growth and fellowship.

For details, call Mandy on 01754 330643.

Fitness

A keep fit class for over 50s takes place at the Burgh WI Hall on Fridays from 11am to noon.

The cost is £3.50 per session.

Heritage

The Heritage/History meetings resume on Monday, September 18, at 2pm.

Meetings will take place in the Granary tearooms, at the Windmill Heritage Site.

There is a full programme of speakers and films until December.

Admission is £2 which includes tea or coffee.

Grant

Application forms for the Jane Palmer Foundation Trust are now available by calling 01754 810931.

Money from the Jane Palmer Foundation Trust is used to provide assistance to young people up to the age of 25.

Recipients should be a resident of Burgh le Marsh and should be seeking education or apprenticeships after school.

The grant can be used to help with the cost of books, tools, and equipment needed.

Protective clothing or uniform, travel expenses, meals, accommodation and special needs are included.

The deadline for returned applications is on Wednesday, October 11.

STICKFPORD

Local History Group

The next meeting of Stickford Local History Group is on Thursday, September 21, in Stickford Community Centre at 7.30pm.

The speaker will Richard Waters.

Admission is £1 for members, and £2.50 for non-members, which includes refreshments.

Everyone is welcome to come to the talk.

