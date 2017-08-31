Neighbour admits punching woman, 65, in Skegness

A disabled 65-year-old woman was punched by a neighbour who refused to leave her flat after falling asleep in a chair after drinking, a court has been told.

Stephen Graham Turnbull, 56, of Swallowfields Court, Skegness, admitted assaulting Freda Lewis by beating and also to assaulting Shaun Weatherall, when he appeared before magistrates at Boston.

Jim Clare, prosecuting, told the court that Mrs Lewis, who uses a wheelchair, had known Turnbull as a neighbour for many years and that they were related by marriage but that she had noticed recently that he was binge drinking.

He said Turnbull went to her flat at 5pm on July 31 and was ‘very drunk’.

After half an hour, Mrs Lewis asked him to leave but he didn’t and finally at 9.30pm she called a neighbour, Shaun Weatherall, to come and get him to leave.

Mr Clare said Turnbull became ‘really aggressive’ and swung at Mrs Lewis, striking her on the head, leaving her sore and frightened.

He said Mr Weatherall put Turnbull’s cans of beer outside in the hope of luring him to go out, but he picked up a gin bottle and swung it at him, although he did not make contact.

Mitigating, Gary Farmer said Turnbull had known Mrs Lewis for 40 years and did ‘odd amounts of shopping for her’.

He said he had been drinking heavily all day and went to her flat and fell asleep in a chair and was disorientated when he woke up and that was when he assaulted Mrs Lewis.

He said Turnbull had ‘no intention’ of actually hitting Mr Weatherall with the gin bottle.

After hearing from the Probation Service, the magistrates imposed a 12 month community order with six months alcohol treatment and 10 days of rehabilitation, as well as carrying out 120 hours of unpaid work for the community.

He was ordered to pay costs and compensation totalling £185 and they issued a restraining order to prevent him contacting Mrs Lewis or going to her address for the next two years.