‘My son was clinging to car’: Moiher’s horror as boy, 3, falls out of ride in Skegness.

The mother of a three-year-old boy who fell out of a moving racing car ride in Skegness says she screamed for the operator to help him.

Shelly Ann Tarmey told the Standard she watched in horror as her son, who was riding the Formula 1 children’s ride at the Pleasure Beach last night, started climbing out of the car.

“He ended up clinging to the outside of the car and myself and four other parents were all shouting to the operator saying, ‘there is a child hanging out’ but he didn’t hear,” she said.

“The ride went round three times and then my son couldn’t hold on any longer and let go and landed on the tracks.

“Then the ride came round again and hit my son in the face.

“Luckily, he came out with scratches and a tyre mark to his face and I’m grateful to the two couples who helped me comfort him.”

Shelly, who was visiting from Barnsley in South Yorkshire, now wants to know why the operator did not see her son.

She said: “I completely agree my son shouldn’t have climbed out of the car, but it’s my understanding that the operator is there to watch for things like this happening.”

The Standard has been in touch with Skegness Pleasure Beach today but no-one was available to comment about the incident.