Music festival brings positive vibe to village

A music festival has brought a new positive vibe to Chapel St Leonards.

Parish councillors moved away from controversial internal politics to focus on organising the event for locals and visitors over August Bank Holiday in aid of the Help for Heroes charity.

Couns Paul Hibbert-Greaves, David Yaxley, Patrick Naughton and chairman Mel Turton-Leivers were stewards at the music festival in Chapel St Leonards. ANL-170830-152820001

The Village Green was packed both days and local businesses were booming, with one landlord reporting that they had their busiest Saturday ever.

Another pub was drunk dry out of a week’s order of lager in just one day and had to lay in emergency supplies for Sunday.

Queues formed outside the cafes most of both days and village shops were full to bursting.

Local community groups provided stalls including Knit and Natter, Chapel Twin Town Group, National Coastwatch volunteers, Lincolnshire Voluntary Lifeguards, Chapel Carnival Club and The Admiral Benbow Beach Bar.

Sponsors were Teen Spirit, who own Millers Bar, and as well as organising the event the Parish Council tidied up afterwards.

Couns David Yaxley, Patrick Naughton, Paul Hibbert-Greaves and parish council chairman Mel Turton-Leivers were on the Village Green both days covering stewarding rduties, plus meeting and greeting the public.

Coun Turton-Leivers said that they had “some good conversations and almost all of them positive.”

Louise at Agency 1 Entertainment provided a wide variety of music to suit all tastes.

Fireworks at dusk on Saturday evening were described as “spectacular” by all who saw then, with the crowd was five deep all along the prom from the Pullover to well past the Admiral Benbow.

Coun Pete Keeffe, festival co-ordinator, told the Standard: “The biggest thanks of all must go to locals and holidaymakers alike, who all took the time to come along, support the village and boost this most enjoyable music festival. See you all again next year.”