Museum in Skegness celebrates Christmas past

Christmas shoppers stepped back in time at the weekend when a Victorian Christmas Market was held in Skegness.

The Village Church Farm museum was full of festive spirit with craft stalls, mulled wine, hot mince pies and horse chestnuts to tempt visitors.

Sonya Price and Carol Price, of Burgh le Marsh, with scented candles and knitted items of Burgh le Marsh. at the Village Church Farm' Victorian Christmas. Photo: MSKP-041216-7 ANL-160612-165008001

Among the charity stalls was one raising funds for Macmillan Cancer Support, which shared the proceeds with the museum.

Extra funds have been vital thus year after the museum was struck by lightning in July, damaging the ceiling in the parlour.

Volunteer museum director Rodney Martin said: “We had a terrific two days when we raised quite a lot of money for the museum.

“We hope to get the ceiling repaired very soon.”

Father Christmas in the farm house at the Village Church Farm' Victorian Christmas. .Photo: MSKP-041216-1 ANL-160612-164949001

Denise Bailey of Skegness with her knitted and crocheted gifts at Village Church Farm' Victorian Christmas. Photo: MSKP-041216-14 ANL-160612-165107001