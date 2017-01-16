MP welcomes £2.5m fund to repair potholes in Skegness area

A £2.5 million pothole fund that will benefit local road-users has been welcomed by Boston and Skegness MP Matt Warman.

The cash is part of a £1.2 billion fund for local road that the Government is allocating to councils to repair and rebuild our transport links. This funding will improve roads, cut congestion and improve journey times. It includes money from the new National Productivity Investment Fund, announced in the 2016 Autumn Statement and the Pothole Action Fund. It also includes £75 million which councils can bid for to repair and maintain local infrastructure such as bridges, street lighting and rural roads.

MP Matt Warman. ANL-170116-143455001

Local motorists will benefit from the dedicated funding after the Government announced that nearly £50 million of funding will be made available to local councils over the next 12 months. This is part of a wider package totalling £8,089,000 across the East Midlands.

Mr Warman said: “The state of our roads is consistently raised with me by local residents and remains a great source of frustration for drivers. This funding is welcome news for families and businesses in Lincolnshire who rely on our roads to get around. It builds on the £1.8m we got last year and is the latest step in our plan to build a country that works for everyone.

“The announcement shows that we are delivering on our commitment to invest in infrastructure to attract businesses and secure a better future for local businesses.”