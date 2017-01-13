MP visits troops and emergency services in Skegness

Skegness MP Matt Warman has visited troops and emergency services helping to warn people about potential flooding in the region.

The MP visited Skegness Fire Station today (Friday) where he met with troops from Burma Company, 2nd Battalion The Yorkshire Regiment, who have been working alongside Lincolnshire Police knocking on doors to warn and inform residents of the risks potential flooding presents in the region.

MP Matt Warman meets troops and emergency services.

The soldiers are one of the three UK Standby Battalions held in readiness to respond to UK contingencies and emergencies.

Mr Warman is pictured with representatives from 2 Yorks, Leicestershire Police, Lincolnshire Fire Service and HM Coastguard.