MP to answer concerns on litter in Skegness

MP Matt Warman will face Skegness Town Council this week to answer concerns about litter and government funding.

The Boston and Skegness MP will address the public on local issues at the start of the full council meeting tomorrow (Wednesday).

The meeting in the Town Hall in North Parade starts at 7pm.

Mr Warman will speak for 15 minutes, then residents will be given the opportunity to speak at the public meeting, ahead of the start of the council meeting at 7.30pm.

Items on the agenda include the East Lindsey Econmic Plan and the Lincolnshire County Council Economic Strategy.