MP backs call for action over storm flooding

A call for action over flooding in the streets of Skegness during heavy rain has been backed by MP Matt Warman.

Flood warden Coun Malcolm Gabbitas reported to Skegness Town Council at Wednesday’s meeting that, following a discussion with Anglian Water, engineers said they would inspect the drains in the next few weeks.

Coun Gabbitas was asking the MP for Boston and Skegness, who was given 15 minutes at the start of the meeting to answer councillors’ concerns, whether the Government could fund improving the drains.

He said: “The last time time we had heavy rain there was flooding in Sunningdale Avenue, Roman Bank and Dorothy Avenue. The drains are not coping. Anglian Water have told me they will bring cameras to inspect the drains sometime in the next two weeks.

“I was wondering if there was anything you could do to get money for the drains.”

However, Mr Warman said looking for Government funding should not be necessary.

He said: “In the first instance we need to get Anglian Water to do their job. I have found with Anglian Water they have been generally inefficient when storms have caused flooding in Boston.

“What we need is for Anglian Water to do the job they are there to do.”

A spokesman for Anglian Water said: “We know flooding can be an upsetting experience and during heavy rainfall we will continue to have extra teams on the ground helping customers wherever possible.

“We’ve been investigating the after-effects of the heavy rainfall in August with our drainage partners, including Lincolnshire County Council, to understand what may have contributed to the flooding in Skegness and Boston – bar heavy rain.

“Actions have been taken as a result of these investigations. Having identified one sewer which was overloading the system we’ve worked with East Lindsay District Council and Lincolnshire County Council to re-route the sewer along Burgh Road, Skegness. This will help to alleviate surface water flooding in the area.”

Residents in Elder Close, Skegness, which has been flooded on several occasions, have welcomed the news Anglian Water are planning to inspect the drains

Patricia Cains said: “The road has now been back filled, where it had sunk, and the blocks re-laid so all well there now.

“We very much welcome the news from the council meeting but whether they consider us to be ‘an area of flooding when it rains’ remains to be seen as two of the floods occurred when it was not raining.”