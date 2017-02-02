Motorist who changed his name claimed he didn’t know he had been banned from roads

A motorist who told a court he had not realised he had been banned from driving, had changed his name and did not open mail addressed to him in his previous name.

Sean Malcolm Connor, now known as Chambers, of South Street, Alford, admitted to driving whilst disqualified and without insurance when he appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecuting, Dan Pietryka said Connor, 32, had been banned from driving for six months in August 2016 under the totting up procedure, but was seen by police driving a Mitsubishi Evolution in Victoria Road, Skegness, on November 17.

He was stopped and told officers he did not realise he had been disqualified from driving.

Mitigating, Andrea Wilkes said Connor had changed his name by deed poll to Chambers but had failed to formalise his change of name and did not open any correspondence addressed to him in his previous name.

She said he had not been present in court last August and did not know he had been banned, but he had not opened any letter that might have told him he had been.

“It’s his own misfortune that he chose not to open his mail,” she told the magistrates “And although he had bought insurance for his vehicle, this was invalid because he was disqualified from driving.”

On Wednesday, the magistrates imposed a 12 month community order and told Connor to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work for the community and banned him from driving for a further six months.

He was also ordered to pay £170 in costs and charges.