More than £3k raised through walking event in Skegness area

A couple from Chapel St Leonards who have lost three parents to cancer between them have raised more than £3,000 through a sponsored walk.

Nicholas Hardwick, 55, organised a walk for Cancer Research UK, which works to save lives by preventing, controlling and curing cancer.

Nicholas’ partner, Joanne Seeley, led 18 walkers on a 14-mile route which started and ended in Chapel St Leonards, via Skegness.

A raffle and tombola was held by Nicholas near The Green, in Chapel St Leonards, to boost funds. He said: “The raffle and tombola went down really well.”

The total raised was £3,451.56, with £1,500 of this generated through sponsorship.

Nicholas lost both his parents to cancer, while Joanne lost her mother, and her sister also had breast cancer, but survived.

“It affects us all in one way or another” said Nicholas.

This marks the third sponsored walk held by Nicholas since 2013.

Of the walk, Nicholas said: “It was absolutely fantastic. The village really pulled together. It was the biggest one yet, and raised the most money.”