More than £2k for new watch station

A charity which keeps a watchful eye on the Skegness coast has received a donation of more than £2,000 towards the cost of a new base.

National Coastwatch Institution (NCI) Skegness is fundraising to pay for a new watch station at The Miners Retreat, in Winthorpe.

Groundwork on the £30,000 project began last month. The lookout will replace a trailer the organisation has been using at The Miners Retreat for the past two years.

To help it on its way towards the cost of the scheme, Lincolnshire Co-op recently presented NCI Skegness with £2,132.05.

The money was raised through the society’s Community Champions scheme, which sees a donation being made to a local good cause every time a member shops using their Dividend card during a set period. The sum represents shopping at food stores in Chapel St Leonards and Roman Bank, Skegness, Chapel St Leonards, and Alford.

“We’re proud to support some fantastic charities in the area and it’s all thanks to our members,” Lincolnshire Co-op’s Gabrielle White said.

Station manager Clive Pouncey said the organisation was ‘extremely grateful’ to Lincolnshire Co-op staff and customers.

“Their generosity means we are closer to meeting the costs of our new watchstation which will be a great help in keeping the residents and visitors to our area safe.

“With the groundworks for the new station well underway we are on target to having the building in place before the end of February.”