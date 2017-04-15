More police in Skegness over Bank Holiday

Visitors arriving in Skegness for the Bank Holiday will see an increased police presence as part of a special operation to deal with the communiy’s ‘priority issues’.

Officers will be at Skegness Station today to welcome day-trippers and offer advice on keeping safe and crime prevention.

Extra resources have be drafted in to deal with the expected demand for service over the Bank Holiday and to continue to focus on the priority issues identified by the resident community.

Insp Colin Haigh, of the Coast Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We have co-ordinated our resources in order to be as visible as possible when our calls for service are at their peak. We are expecting a large influx of holiday makers and day trippers and I want them to feel safe whilst they are in the town.

In addition to tackling ASB and shop thefts, we will be focusing on our local priorities, which include street drinking and cycling on pavements”.

The mobile police station will be parked in the Lumley Road and Grand Parade areas and the Skegness policing team will be available all throughout the Bank Holiday weekend to offer crime prevention advice on scams, fraud prevention and caravan safety.

The team are keen to encourage people to visit them at the mobile police station or to stop them for a chat whilst on patrol.