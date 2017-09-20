Monsters wanted! Get paid to scare people at ‘FEAR’ Island in Ingoldmells

How scarey can you be? A casting session is being held in Ingoldmells to recruit ‘monsters’ for a special Halloween event that is guaranteed to be a ‘thriller’.

Fantasy Island turns into Fear Island for seven dates with a spook-tacular programme - including two special attractions being brought in to test the nerves of the most white knuckle ride fans and bring families lots of tricks and treats.

Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells. ANL-170920-154953001

Cast members will help bring to life two horror stories that families will experience as if they have stepped onto a scarey film set.

PSYCHO MANSION – MEAT the family…

You are cordially invited to view the Psycho families stately mansion, for a unique ‘open house’…

Prepare yourself to MEAT The Psycho family, as Valeria and Wolsten throw open the doors of their eerie estate. Take a tour with Realtor Max Dollar, find out why Dahlia can never leave her haunted home, and be mindful of the crazed chef and beastly butler.

But be warned… a family that SLAYS together, stays together!

DARK WATER – A blind maelstrom beneath the waves…

Deep beneath the tempestuous seas that surround Fear Island, the sunken wreck of an ancient ghost ship The Sycorax, is creaking back to life…

Your journey begins at Mariner’s Wake, where Prospero, an ancient seafarer, sets the tale of the cursed galleon. Descend into a blind maelstrom beneath the waves, as you crawl through the darkened decks and ghost-ridden galleys.

Fear Island is the latest innovation for Fantasy Island, which has seen investments of over £3million within the last year.

Paige Harris, Marketing Manager at Fantasy Island said “We are looking forward to welcoming families and Halloween fans to Fantasy Island over our extended season.

“With two uniquely different walk-through attractions, Fear Island will make guests laugh and scream in equal measure.”

There will also be a themed fireworks displays to ensure Halloween goes off with a bang.

l Anyone over the age of 18 can go to the casting session at Scallywags Showbar in Fantasy Island on Saturday at 10am. They must be available on October 16, 17, 18, 21 and 31 and November 1-5. No experience is necessary for the paid role as those selected will train with AtmosFEAR! Scare Entertainment, who are producing the attractions for Fantasy Island. Those wishing to apply should email bex@atmosfearuk.com and paigeharris@fantasyislandresort.co.uk.