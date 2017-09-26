Mobility scooter rider and his dog rescued from Skegness boating lake

A 70-year-old man and his dog had a lucky escape when they were rescued from Skegness boating lake this morning.

The incident was reported to police at 6.10am after the mobility scooter the man was riding tipped over.

A statement from Lincolnshire Police said: “A local man in his 70s was riding his mobility scooter when it tipped over and went into the boating lake.

“He and his dog were rescued by officers and left in the care of ambulance.”