Mobility scooter business in Skegness makes 100 list at event

People First Mobility, in Skegness, has been chosen as one of 100 businesses to be showcased on social media in the run up to Small Business Saturday, on Saturday, December 2.

The business will be promoted next Friday, September 22, via www.smallbusinesssaturdayuk.com/small-biz-100

There will be an open day to celebrate, with offers and a cake sale in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Karen Sheppard from People First Mobility said: “To be chosen as one of this year’s 100 businesses to take part is an amazing achievement.”