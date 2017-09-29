Minister for Policing and Fire visits Lincolnshire

Minister for Policing and Fire, Nick Hurd, has visited Lincolnshire Police and met with the Chief Constable and Police and Crime Commissioner.

The visit took place yesterday as the region’s Press, including Skegness Standard reporter Chrissie Redford, were taking part in an All Communities Together (ACT) NOW terrorism exercise, which put the media in the hot seat to make the tough decisions police investigation teams face during a terror threat.

It was a pleasure to meet with Lincolnshire police, to hear from frontline officers about the challenges they face and to see at first hand the innovative work Lincolnshire are carrying out, particularly in terms of technology. Minister for Policing and Fire, Nick Hurd

In another part of the HQ at Nettleham, which Lincolnshire Police share with Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, Mr Hurd was also introduced to other chief officers and staff members and toured a variety of departments.

Following the visit, Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones said: “It was great to welcome the Minister so he could see first-hand the innovative work Lincolnshire Police have been able to do and the challenges that they face into the future regarding effective delivery of service. All this set against the budget challenges that are particular to this county.

“We feel that the Minister really took the time to understand the unique nature of policing in the county of Lincolnshire.”

Chief Constable Bill Skelly said: “Mr Hurd spent some time with our Mobile Data Team, finding out how the technology is helping our frontline officers and staff move away from desks and offices and get out more into the communities they serve.

“The state-of-the-art system is one of the biggest technological leaps forward in the history of the force and proving hugely beneficial in our efficiency.

“We also spent some time discussing Wellbeing with the Minister. This initiative goes further to support all our staff emotionally, physically and mentally, to better equip them to serve the residents of Lincolnshire, and it is an area in which we will continue to invest in the future.

“As you would expect, finance was on the top of our list of topics for discussion. As we, along with the 42 other police forces in England and Wales, await news of national funding for Policing, I was keen to take this opportunity to demonstrate and explain our priorities to Mr Hurd.

“This Force is currently doing exceptionally well at keeping the public safe under considerable strain and with limited resources; if we are allocated a better settlement in the future we can ensure that we continue to deliver and make further advancements and investments in the ever-changing world of harm prevention.”

“This meeting is part of a wider programme of engagement I am leading with PCCs and police forces across the country on the changing nature of demand on police resources, the impact of that change and how that can be managed as efficiently as possible. I look forward to working with Lincolnshire police as this work continues.”

l See how reporter Chrissie Redford got on as a member of a police investigation team in special feature on the All Communities Together (ACT) NOW exercise in next week’s edition of your local newspaper.