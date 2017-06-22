Message in bottle washed up at Ingoldmells touches hearts of residents

A message in a bottle from a little girl in Rotherham that was washed up on Ingoldmells beach has touched the hearts of residents after it was discovered she was appealing for food.

Gloria Davies Abbie Paige ‎posted a picture of the letter, written to ‘Black Beard’ on social media after discovering the bottle when she was walking on the beach with her boyfriend on Monday.

She said: “Me and my boyfriend were walking along the beach and we came across this bottle with a letter inside of it, so we brought it home so we could read it.

“I can’t see most of the writing but it’s from a little girl called Elesse, from ‘rarmarsh rotram’

“I don’t know whether she put it in the water here or somewhere else - I just wanted her to know I found it❤.”

Seawater had seeped into the bottle and made some of the letters run, but Jodie Loopy was able to help out with the location, saying, “Aww bless.... (Rawmarsh in Rotherham).”

And others were able to help out with the content of the letter. Gloria Davies said: “I would definitely have to find them in case a problem being as she is asking for a list of things like milk etc.”

Eventually Abbie posted she had been able to locate the parents and thanked everyone for sharing her post.

There was a suggestion Abbie should write a letter back to the little girl pretending to be Black Beard and message the parents.

Helen Cooke commented: “Aww if I come across some gold chocolate coins at the supermarket I’ll post her some care of Blackbeard.”

The discovery brought back some happy memories of finding messages in bottles on the beach.

Stuart Good said: “When I was in the Navy I dropped a bottle of the side with a note of it of the ship I worked on just off the coast of Cape Town South Africa. Three months later it was found in Holland.”

