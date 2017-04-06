Mental health services open under one roof

Community mental health services in Skegness have been boosted following the official opening of a newly refurbished facility.

Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust’s (LPFT) million pound redevelopment at Holly Lodge now brings together all of the town’s mental health teams under one roof, to provide a comprehensive and integrated approach to its local services.

The building at The Meadows in Lincoln Lane houses 35 staff from four different teams, namely steps2change talking therapies, adult psychology and adult and older adult community mental health.

In addition, staff from child and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS), learning disability, crisis and neuropsychology services also care for service users at Holly Lodge.

The official ribbon cutting duties were handed over to Carer Governor Pat Massie, with chief executive Dr John Brewin and chairman Paul Devlin also on hand to meet with staff and mark the occasion.

Dr Brewin said: “Our investment in Holly Lodge really demonstrates our commitment to providing high quality environments so we can continue to deliver on equally high quality patient care.

“We are delighted to officially unveil Holly Lodge. All of the staff have a clear patient-focus and are all passionate about the vital services they provide for the people of Skegness and the surrounding area.”

The unit has 15 therapy rooms, an art room and two dedicated group meeting rooms for patients, service users and staff to utilise.

The older adult team at Holly Lodge offer support to people over the age of 65 with mental health problems and to people of any age who are living with dementia.

Vanessa Riches, occupational therapist at the Trust, said the older patients really enjoy getting artistic at the unit.

She said: “We run cognitive stimulation therapy sessions to help people manage their dementia more effectively and this includes arts, crafts, music and singing and reminiscing.”