Memorial planned for Skegness teenager who died in car accident

A memorial is to be created to a Skegness teenager who died after she was struck by a car near her home.

Following a well-supported fundraising drive, a bench is to be installed at Lincoln College in memory of former student Jessica Dunning.

Jessica died on December 17, 2014, aged 16, after she was involved in a collision where she was struck by a number of vehicles travelling along the A158 Burgh Road near Southview Leisure Park, where she lived.

It was about 7am and conditions were said, at an inquest, to be ‘pitch black’, prompting the coroner to call for street lighting in the area.

Now, family and friends have rallied to create a lasting tribute to Jessica.

Jessica’s mum, Sherry, 41, came up with the idea of raising funds to install a bench in Jessica’s memory at Lincoln College. Any extra funds would go to the road safety charity Brake.

She said Jessica ‘loved college and her studies’ and hoped to go into the police as a custody officer.

With the help of Jessica’s friend Courtney Melville, 19, of Metheringham, a GoFundMe page was set up for online donations. Within about a week, the £1,000 needed for the bench and its installation had been reached and at the time of writing, the total stood at £1,340.

Sherry said: “We all find it hard after losing Jessica.

“That day will haunt me forever. Some days it seems so unreal like she will walk through the door or send a text, then it hits you all over again. We will never be the same again. She was a girl full of life with so much to give.

“We are overwhelmed by the response so far and have reached the target for the bench, but would love to carry on raising money for the charity Brake for which I am a volunteer.”

You can support the fundraiser at www.gofundme.com/jessica-dunnings-story