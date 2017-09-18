Meet the new classes of 2017 in the Skegness area

The autumn term is now in full swing at our local schools but for many parents it’s an emotional time as they see their babies dressed in uniforms for their first day.

The Standard has been in touch with the area’s infants school to share those precious moments with pictures of their reception classes.

This week we start with the Richmond School and Beacon Primary Academy in Skegness.

Send your first day pictures to chrissie.redford@jpress.co.uk